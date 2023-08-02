Generative AI: Revenue Strategies and Future Opportunities

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained immense popularity with the accessibility of powerful public APIs like ChatGPT. This has led to a surge in demand, resulting in the need for strong revenue strategies. According to ABI Research, the generative AI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 162% by 2030, reaching revenue of nearly US$60 billion.

The high operational costs associated with generative AI pose a challenge for stakeholders. For instance, applications like ChatGPT can cost at least US$500,000 per day to operate. Relying solely on external funding to support free access is not sustainable in the long run. Therefore, stakeholders must find ways to generate revenue in both the consumer and enterprise segments.

Existing revenue models, such as freemium, may not be viable in the consumer segment and unsuitable for the enterprise market. Stakeholders can explore alternative monetization opportunities, such as implementing advertising models, revenue share models, or productizing open-sourced models with closed-source enterprise functions. However, it is crucial for stakeholders to align their capabilities with a suitable revenue model.

To facilitate enterprise adoption, stakeholders should focus on providing consultancy services or building low/no-code platforms that simplify generative AI development and implementation. This is essential because many enterprises lack the necessary skills, tools, and expertise to effectively harness generative AI. The enterprise service segment of the supply chain is projected to be worth more than US$15 billion by 2030.

Besides revenue opportunities, factors like data privacy and copyright regulation will shape the generative AI market. Companies that curate enterprise datasets or generate synthetic databases will experience sustained interest. Recent fundraising rounds have witnessed significant investment in ML data companies.

Success in this market requires stakeholders to identify new revenue models, establish strong partnerships, develop products/services targeted at B2B deployment, and assume a leading position in responsible AI development.

