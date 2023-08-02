Generative AI Market Offers Revenue Opportunities for Supply Chain Stakeholders

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained significant popularity with the introduction of powerful public APIs like ChatGPT. However, as the demand for generative AI continues to rise, stakeholders in the supply chain are experiencing higher operational costs. According to a report by ABI Research, the generative AI market is predicted to generate revenue of nearly $60 billion by 2030.

To address the growing costs, stakeholders need to explore revenue generation options in both the consumer and enterprise segments. The current “freemium” revenue models utilized in the consumer market are deemed unsustainable in the long term, necessitating the exploration of alternative strategies. Potential options include advertising models, revenue share models, and productizing open-sourced language models.

In the enterprise market, there are opportunities to support AI adoption by offering consultancy services or creating low/no-code platforms for development and deployment. Many enterprises lack the necessary skills, tools, and frameworks to effectively implement generative AI, creating a market for these services. The enterprise service sector of the supply chain could potentially be valued at over $15 billion by 2030.

Other factors influencing the market include data privacy concerns and the need for fine-tuning. Companies specializing in curating enterprise datasets or generating synthetic databases can expect sustained interest, evident from the recent increase in investments in machine learning data companies.

To thrive in this evolving landscape, stakeholders should prioritize building strong partnerships across the supply chain, focusing on B2B deployment and scale, and taking a leading role in responsible AI development.

Overall, while the generative AI supply chain presents opportunities to counterbalance costs, stakeholders must develop robust and differentiated revenue strategies to ensure long-term success.