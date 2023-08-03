Generative AI Revolutionizes Customer Service for Ski and Sporting Goods Brand, Evo

Generative artificial intelligence is transforming customer service for Evo, a ski and sporting goods brand. Nathan Decker, the brand’s director of ecommerce, is thrilled about the potential of AI, particularly its effortless understanding of any language. Leveraging these advancements, Evo has introduced a generative AI chatbot to handle light-touch customer service inquiries. The bot was soft-launched in July and will gradually be integrated into more prominent areas of the website in preparation for the holiday season.

During the bustling holiday period, Evo typically doubles its customer service team from 40 to 80 agents. However, Decker believes that with the assistance of the chatbot, they may not need to hire as many agents, potentially reducing their holiday customer service hiring by 25%.

Evo is not the only online retailer incorporating AI technology during peak retail seasons. Many others are implementing or considering AI to manage the surge in customer inquiries. Nevertheless, some merchants have expressed concerns regarding chatbots’ ability to provide the high-quality service they require.

According to Salesforce Inc., generative and predictive artificial intelligence is estimated to impact $194 billion in global online holiday shopping by the 2023 holiday season. This encompasses generating copy for marketing emails, testing marketing messages, and offering product recommendations.

A survey by Digital Commerce 360 found that 26% of retailers plan to increase their investment in artificial intelligence in 2023 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, 11% of retailers believe that AI investments are crucial for improving online conversion. It is worth noting that the survey was conducted prior to the release of ChatGPT, a bot that utilizes generative AI and natural language processing.

Generative AI is reshaping the customer service landscape, empowering brands like Evo to enhance their capabilities and efficiency during peak periods. The utilization of AI technology has the potential to revolutionize the way customer service is delivered across industries.