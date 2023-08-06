Fake News Sites Exploit Generative AI Tools to Manipulate Ads and Spread Misinformation

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, initially developed for public use by Google, are now being misused to interfere with Google’s ad business and propagate fake content online. According to a recent study by NewsGuard, an organization that assesses news site credibility, digital advertising companies, including Google, are failing to safeguard advertisers from fictitious news sites.

The study revealed that at least 141 global brands, with 90% of the ads placed through Google Ads, are unknowingly advertising on fake websites created using generative AI. These sites generate synthetic content solely to attract user traffic and generate digital advertising revenue. In 2021, Google’s advertising revenue reached a staggering $225 billion.

Despite Google’s ads policy, which prohibits ad placements on pages with automatically generated spam content, the study identified numerous fake news sites producing a significant volume of generic content lacking originality or value. Some of the content on these sites is entirely fabricated, while others are rewrites of original stories from reputable sources.

The placement of ads on fictitious news sites occurs through programmatic advertising, where automated systems make ad placements based on predefined parameters. Unfortunately, the lack of active selection by advertisers often leads to ads appearing on sites without the advertisers’ knowledge. This service incurs costs ranging from $1 to $5 per thousand ad impressions (CPM).

Over time, fraudulent practices exploiting programmatic advertising have emerged, such as “content farms” and “click farms.” These farms employ low-paid workers to generate content and generate traffic, ultimately attracting more advertising revenue. With the introduction of generative AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, these farms have become more efficient, producing larger quantities of content across multiple sites at lower costs.

Between May and June 2022, the study discovered around 25 new fake news sites weekly, with approximately 1,200 new “articles” uploaded per day on some sites. The methodology employed in the study was limited, relying on automated textual searches for error messages from chatbots.

The identified fictitious sites feature a wide array of content, ranging from news articles to medical advice. Advertisers, including major banks, luxury department stores, sports apparel brands, and consumer technology companies, unwittingly had their ads placed on these unreliable AI-driven sites.

The prevalence of fake news sites and their exploitation of generative AI tools emphasize the pressing need for digital advertising platforms to enhance their protective measures and curb the dissemination of misinformation.