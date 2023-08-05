Generative AI Revolutionizes Japan’s Manga Art Community

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has made waves in Japan’s manga art community, offering new possibilities for creators. Japanese manga artists are now embracing the use of generative AI to streamline their creative process and explore new frontiers in storytelling. However, alongside the excitement, concerns about copyright infringement and job security have been raised.

One notable project in Tokyo, led by Makoto Tezuka, is seeking to breathe new life into the iconic manga series, “Black Jack,” using generative AI. Tezuka, the son of the original manga’s creator, Osamu Tezuka, harnesses AI’s capabilities to generate plot structures, character relationships, and even dialogue based on historical data. The AI acts as a supportive tool, offering suggestions, while the artists add their creative touch to ensure reader enjoyment.

While AI brings benefits to the creative process, Tezuka acknowledges that it cannot fully replicate the complexities and subtleties of human creativity. AI-generated images may lack the depth and ambiguity conveyed by human artistry. However, when used in conjunction with human refinement, AI can help manga creations shine.

One concern for creators is the issue of copyright infringement and job security as AI continues to advance rapidly. Japanese law presently permits AI to utilize various content for training and development without the copyright owner’s permission, as long as it does not unjustly harm their interests. Nevertheless, the interpretation of “prejudice” remains open-ended, leading to calls for better AI regulation and revisions to copyright laws regarding the use of author materials in AI development.

Despite these concerns, Tezuka envisions a future where AI supports manga creators in producing high-quality artwork. He believes that AI should inspire creators to expand their businesses rather than threaten their livelihoods. As the manga art scene continues to evolve, generative AI is poised to revolutionize the creative process and breathe new life into the world of manga.