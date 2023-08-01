ADP Introduces Roll by ADP: A New AI-Powered HR and Payroll App for Small Business Owners

ADP, a leading provider of HR and payroll solutions, has launched a new feature in its mobile app called Roll by ADP. This innovative app utilizes generative AI technology to offer small business owners enhanced HR and payroll support with deeper insights.

Roll by ADP combines ADP’s global workforce data and industry expertise with generative AI to provide small business owners with intuitive advice and support. The app allows users to ask questions and seek guidance on various HR topics, such as creating job descriptions or conducting interviews, through a chat-based conversation format.

In addition to its availability in the United States, ADP plans to expand Roll by ADP to Europe this fall. The app’s newly added capabilities include access to ADP’s vast global knowledge database on human capital management, delivering quick answers to specific queries in a secure manner.

The app also features proactive reminders for important HR tasks and a secure and smart assistance system that safeguards privacy and protects client data. Designed with a user-friendly interface and available in both English and Spanish, Roll by ADP aims to make HR and payroll management easier and more efficient for small business owners.

ADP’s incorporation of AI technology into its products reflects the company’s commitment to providing smart and powerful technology solutions. With Roll by ADP, small businesses can benefit from the expertise and insights provided by generative AI, enabling them to manage their HR and payroll needs more effectively.