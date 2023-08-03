Generative AI Raises Concerns of Job Losses and Ethical Challenges

Indian entrepreneur Suumit Shah recently shared his experience with generative artificial intelligence (AI) on Twitter. He implemented an AI chatbot for his e-commerce site dukaan.com, which led to laying off 90% of his support team. While this move resulted in faster query resolution and reduced customer support costs, it received mixed responses with some praising the benefits and others criticizing the job losses.

Generative AI has gained significant adoption in various industries and is considered a major growth driver in technology. OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, for instance, garnered over 1 million downloads in its first week alone. It has been integrated into education, marketing, customer service, online search, and content creation, providing improved efficiency and cost savings.

However, concerns have been raised about the lack of regulation surrounding generative AI, particularly in Asian nations. Unlike the US and the EU, these countries have been slower to introduce ethical frameworks and regulations for AI. Experts warn of the potential for misuse, privacy violations, misinformation, and exacerbation of income inequality as certain jobs are automated faster than others.

Goldman Sachs estimates that around 18% of work globally could be automated by AI, potentially resulting in the loss of 300 million full-time jobs. Emerging markets like India and the Philippines may be particularly vulnerable, with India facing over 10% of jobs at risk of automation and the Philippines facing nearly a fifth. China has already begun using AI-generated models in fashion catalogues and news anchors.

While generative AI offers efficiency gains, it also raises concerns about biased outcomes, skewed datasets, exclusion, and privacy violations. Some countries have started addressing these challenges. China has implemented interim rules prioritizing safety concerns and copyright protections, while Singapore has an AI governance framework in place. The Philippines is examining the use of AI in call centers and factories, given potential job losses in the business process outsourcing sector.

As generative AI continues to advance rapidly, regulators must proactively address the challenges it poses. It is crucial to protect against severe unemployment and promote ethical and responsible adoption of AI.