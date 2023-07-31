Generative AI Takes Center Stage in the Media Industry

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has become a prominent topic of discussion in the media industry. Holding companies are striving to incorporate AI into their operations, and this trend has been ongoing for the last eight months. One such example is Dentsu, which recently partnered with Microsoft to implement various AI technologies throughout its organization. The partnership aims to transform teams, explore new ideas, and test different concepts.

Dentsu has already made significant progress in this realm, developing two solutions centered around generative AI. The first is Merkle GenCX, a customer experience management offering driven by AI. This solution aims to enhance the overall customer experience. The second solution, AI Playground LATAM, is a region-specific set of solutions that utilize integrated audience data.

Havas, another major holding company, is actively working toward developing an AI strategy. They are forging partnerships to customize AI solutions for each client, allowing for tailored experiences and improved outcomes.

Similarly, IPG is collaborating with Google to bring an AI chatbot to its employees. Alongside this, IPG is dedicated to building a brand-focused generative AI capability. On the other hand, Omnicom has been experimenting with AI for over a decade and has recently incorporated the ChatGPT model into its data and insights platform called Omni.

Publicis, another prominent player in the media industry, has made acquisitions in the AI technology space. They are focused on using AI in a responsible and secure manner for the benefit of both their workforce and their clients.

In line with these developments, Stagwell is taking an agency-driven approach to advance AI and augmented reality. Their goal is to support clients worldwide by leveraging these technologies effectively.

The strategic moves made by these holding companies highlight the growing significance of generative AI in the media industry. By incorporating AI into their business models, these companies aim to differentiate themselves and offer innovative solutions to clients.