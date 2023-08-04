The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Jobs and Mental Health

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is causing concern among workers who fear that their jobs might be replaced. This anxiety is taking a toll on mental health.

The debut of ChatGPT in November 2022 marked a significant turning point as AI started to transform the workplace. This generative AI platform is capable of handling complex tasks on command, making professionals in various fields feel threatened. Legal assistants, programmers, accountants, and financial advisors are among those fearing that generative AI could produce human-like prose, computer code, articles, and expert insight, potentially impacting or even eliminating around 300 million jobs according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

The worry about AI is not limited to these professions. Even entertainment professionals in Hollywood are concerned about AI being used in film and television production, which could potentially replace actors and screenwriters. The anxiety related to AI is comparable to that of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the changing landscape, workers are considering career shifts. Some are improving their coding skills, while others are aiming for management-level positions. However, the availability of these roles is limited, leading to concerns about job security for the majority of the population.

While the focus of AI is generally efficiency and profitability, there are discussions about utilizing it for other purposes. It is important to address questions about how AI can be best utilized and whether its primary purpose should solely be job automation. As the impact of AI continues to grow, these considerations become crucial.