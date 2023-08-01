Generative AI: Unlocking Potential and Overcoming Challenges

Generative AI has emerged as a transformative technology with the power to drive significant economic growth. According to research by McKinsey, it has the potential to contribute $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy. Moreover, generative AI can automate 40% of the average workday, leading to substantial productivity gains for businesses.

The impact of generative AI is already being felt across various industries. In the financial sector, for instance, customers are increasingly switching providers in search of a better digital experience. Trust, data security, and seamless digital interactions are critical considerations for both financial firms and their clients.

However, the adoption of AI in business faces certain obstacles. A recent survey conducted by Salesforce highlighted that although 54% of full-time desk workers believe generative AI will advance their careers, 62% admit to lacking the necessary skills to effectively and safely utilize the technology. This skills gap, along with concerns around trust and employee readiness, pose as the biggest barriers to the widespread adoption of generative AI.

Nevertheless, research predicts that generative AI will soon become mainstream, with 50% of organizations expected to integrate AI by 2022. In fact, IDC forecasts a 26.9% increase in global AI spending for 2023 alone. The adoption of AI in customer service has already seen an impressive 88% rise between 2020 and 2022. Its applications range from service operations optimization and customer service analytics to contact center automation.

While the potential benefits of generative AI are undeniable, businesses must proactively address trust and skills gaps to fully harness its potential. Establishing trust with customers by ensuring data security and addressing concerns around AI usage is paramount. Additionally, challenges such as security and privacy concerns, compatibility with legacy systems, and limited budgets can impact the extent to which automation is implemented within organizations.

In conclusion, generative AI holds great promise for businesses, but trust and skills gaps must be overcome to realize its full potential. Sales professionals, in particular, play a crucial role in building trust with customers and effectively positioning AI solutions. Answering the question “Can I trust you?” and addressing concerns about data security are vital steps towards successful adoption and implementation of generative AI.