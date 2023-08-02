Apple Removes Multiple Generative AI Apps from China App Store Ahead of New Regulations

Multiple generative AI apps have been taken down from the China App Store by Apple in preparation for China’s upcoming generative AI regulations set to come into effect on August 15. Apple has informed Chinese developers about the removal of their apps, citing “content that is illegal in China” as the reason.

In July, China announced a series of measures to regulate generative AI services, including API providers. These new rules state that AI apps operating in China must obtain an administrative license. Apple’s removal notice aligns with this requirement, stating that apps associated with ChatGPT, an AI language model, do not possess the necessary permits to operate in China.

@foxshuo, a popular tech blogger, shared screenshots on Twitter revealing that over 100 AI apps have been eliminated from the China App Store. Additionally, TechCrunch has confirmed the absence of several apps from the store. TechCrunch has reached out to Apple for further comment on the situation.

China has taken the lead in regulating the rapidly expanding generative AI space, particularly with regards to apps utilizing large language models like ChatGPT. The lack of transparency in these language models raises concerns for China’s cyberspace censors, who aim to prevent the dissemination of illegal or politically sensitive information.

China has already implemented licensing requirements in other areas of the internet, such as video games. The specific criteria for obtaining a generative AI license are yet to be seen. Nonetheless, this new regulatory environment is expected to deter many developers, especially independent ones, from entering the market. Consequently, larger internet companies may dominate the industry due to their ability to navigate compliance processes.

Please note that this is an ongoing story.