Challenges and Potential of Generative AI

Generative AI, powered by large language models (LLMs), has become a major focus in the technology industry. Companies like Microsoft, AWS, and Google are engaged in an “AI arms race” to dominate this field.

One significant challenge is the cost of running large models in production. Generative models are complex and computationally intensive, making them expensive to deploy and maintain compared to other machine learning models. For example, if a company develops a home décor app that uses a generative model to help customers visualize different design styles, the cost of running the model can quickly escalate if the app becomes popular.

Another challenge is the open-source versus closed-source debate. While open-source models offer lower costs and greater accessibility, there is a lack of technological progress to effectively deploy these models in a viable manner.

Despite these challenges, there is still great potential for open-source models in the field of generative AI. Companies like Meta and Cerebras have already introduced open-source models with flexibility, performance, and cost-saving advantages. The power of open source lies in its ability to run on different hardware with the right tooling, providing developers and researchers with greater control and customization options.

In conclusion, while there is intense competition among companies to develop proprietary generative AI models, the future of innovation in this field may lie in a hybrid approach that embraces both open-source and proprietary models. The open-source community has already shown its potential in driving innovation and customization. By making AI models openly accessible, we can foster a global community that contributes to the advancement of generative AI.