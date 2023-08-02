GHD Digital, a digital transformation business, has released a report titled “Beyond AI: Generative AI and the Next Wave of Disruption.” The report delves into the potential of generative AI in various sectors and emphasizes the need for organizations to leverage its exponential growth.

Generative AI is already revolutionizing our lives, work, and interactions, and its progress is exponential. The report acknowledges this positive impact but also raises important concerns. It highlights significant risks associated with the rapid advancement of generative AI, such as hallucinations, ethical dilemmas, and biases that need to be addressed. Furthermore, the report notes that regulatory frameworks are struggling to keep up with technological development.

To tackle these challenges, the report calls for collaboration between governments, industry leaders, and policymakers. It advocates for the development of comprehensive regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with safeguarding the public interest. An inclusive and participatory approach, taking into account diverse perspectives and anticipating potential societal impacts, is essential.

In line with their commitment to empowering clients in harnessing the potential of AI, GHD Digital recently launched its AI Centre of Excellence (CoE). The CoE combines GHD’s industry expertise with state-of-the-art AI technology and data science.

In conclusion, generative AI represents a pivotal moment in human history. It offers opportunities to reimagine how we tackle societal and organizational challenges, deliver value, and drive growth. However, it is crucial to navigate the associated risks and opportunities to shape a sustainable and inclusive future.