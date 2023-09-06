Exciting Generation Zero Update 1.40 Released: Bug Fixes, Gameplay Improvements, and More

Generation Zero enthusiasts can rejoice as the highly anticipated Update 1.40 has finally been released. This latest patch brings a plethora of exciting game updates, crucial bug fixes, noteworthy improvements, and comprehensive patch notes for players to explore. The update is available for all platforms, making it accessible to both new and seasoned players.

One of the significant aspects of this update is the bug fixes. Several issues involving the Companion item have been addressed, including problems with targeting, reaction to flares and fireworks, and the Repair Companion button failing to grey out after using the Repair Kit. Additionally, issues with the Companion’s visibility, emote animations, and inventory have been resolved.

Mission-related bugs, such as the Building Blocks mission not being able to complete due to a missing FNIX base, have also been fixed. Furthermore, players can now attach Vision Modules to the scope of the RLG-7, and Explosive Arrows now deal damage to FNIX Outpost Generators.

In terms of gameplay, the update resolves issues with joining multiplayer games with incorrect difficulty settings and UI overlaps when interacting with stations or storage containers. Various improvements have been made to the map screen, including fixes for Completion and Station overlap and erroneous display of icons on Warboard maps.

While this update brings many exciting improvements, there are also known issues that the developers are working on addressing. Some of these include invulnerable armor plates on the Tank’s legs, visibility inconsistencies of machines in multiplayer lobbies, and dead machines producing idle sounds. UI issues with multiplayer matchmaking and safehouses potentially getting lost upon logging in are also being worked on.

Overall, the Generation Zero Update 1.40 is a significant update that addresses various bugs, enhances gameplay, and introduces improvements to provide a better gaming experience for all players.

Sources: Generation Zero