Meta’s Stock Surges on AI Success

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has seen a significant rise in its stock price thanks to the successful utilization of artificial intelligence (AI). Despite economic uncertainty, AI has played a crucial role in boosting user engagement and advertising sales for the company. As a result, analysts have revised their target price for Meta’s stock, which has already more than doubled this year. This turnaround is noteworthy considering Meta faced criticism just a year ago for its substantial investments in the metaverse.

In a bid to expand its user base worldwide, Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has been launched. To obtain a digital ID on Worldcoin, users are required to have their irises scanned. The goal of the project is to establish a large community centered around finance and identity. However, privacy campaigners have expressed concerns about the potential misuse of biometric data, prompting various data watchdogs to initiate investigations.

In the tech industry, Samsung has reported a slight decrease in losses for the first quarter, partially due to the high demand for memory chips used in AI technology. The South Korean company recorded a $7 billion operating loss in its chip business in the first half of this year. Nonetheless, Samsung anticipates a gradual recovery in chip demand during the latter half of the year. Analysts predict that a broader chip recovery may not occur until next year, with AI remaining one of the few positive aspects in the global tech sector.