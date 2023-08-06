Generate Custom Royalty-Free Background Music with Soundful

If you need to quickly and easily create royalty-free background music for your videos, streams, podcasts, and other projects, Soundful.com is here to help. With its innovative AI tool, Soundful allows you to generate custom background music with just a few clicks.

To begin, head over to the Soundful website and either sign up for a new account or log in to your existing one. Once you’re logged in, you’ll have access to a range of templates that you can browse and preview to find the perfect fit for your needs.

Once you’ve found a template you like, simply click on the red sound button at the bottom of the page. This will bring up a menu of customization options for your music. Select the options that best match your preferences and create a preview to listen to how it sounds.

If you’re satisfied with the preview, you can then give your track a name and download it to use in your projects. The best part is that all music generated by Soundful is royalty-free, meaning you won’t have to worry about any copyright issues.

So why not give Soundful a try? With just the click of a button, you can generate your own custom royalty-free background music using AI technology. This tool is sure to enhance your videos, streams, podcasts, and more. Be sure to check out the AI Tools subreddit, Twitter, and Facebook Group for additional exciting AI projects and updates.