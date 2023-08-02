General Motors to Recall Over 900 Older Vehicles Due to Takata Airbag Risk

General Motors Co announced on Tuesday that it will recall over 900 older vehicles worldwide due to the risk of Takata airbag inflator ruptures, following an incident in Brazil. The recall campaign will reinspect the 2013 models of Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic, Volt, and TRAX (only in Canada), as well as the Buick Verano. Out of the 767 cars, 767 are in the United States, 101 in Canada, and 46 in other countries.

The decision to recall was made after GM received a report of an accident involving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro in Brazil in May 2022, in which the front airbag inflator ruptured. Inspection confirmed the rupture during the inflator activation. The analysis is still ongoing, but preliminary results indicate a possible manufacturing defect as the cause.

As a precautionary measure, GM has decided to recall all front airbag modules containing inflators from the suspect production batch. The company claims that there is no information about any other incidents of airbag inflator ruptures in their vehicles.

Since 2009, over 30 deaths worldwide, including 26 in the United States, and numerous injuries have been linked to Takata airbag inflators, which can explode and release metal fragments inside vehicles. However, no such incidents have been reported in GM vehicles.

GM had previously recalled 7 million vehicles from 2007-2014 equipped with Takata airbag inflators. In total, over 67 million Takata airbag inflators have been recalled in the United States, and over 100 million worldwide, making it the largest automotive safety recall in history.

In a related news, Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, recently warned 29,000 owners of 2003 Dodge Ram models to immediately stop driving after a tragic incident involving a Takata airbag inflator. Stellantis also urged the owners of 276,000 other older vehicles in the US to stop driving following three fatal accidents related to faulty Takata airbag inflators reported in 2022.