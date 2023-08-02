General Motors Recalls Over 900 Vehicles Worldwide Due to Takata Airbag Issue

General Motors Co has announced a recall of over 900 older vehicles worldwide due to potential issues with Takata airbag inflators. The company decided to recall the affected vehicles following an incident in Brazil where a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was involved in a crash, resulting in a rupture of the front-driver airbag inflator.

The recall will include the following 2013 vehicle models: Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic, Volt, and Buick Verano. In the United States, 767 vehicles are affected, along with 101 in Canada and 46 in other countries. The initial investigation suggests a manufacturing defect may be the cause of the airbag inflator rupture.

As a precautionary measure, General Motors has decided to recall all front-driver airbag modules containing inflators from the suspect production lot. The company has stated that no other field reports of similar inflator ruptures have been reported in their vehicles.

Takata airbag inflators have been associated with numerous deaths and injuries worldwide since 2009. These inflators can explode and release metal shrapnel inside vehicles. However, no incidents of this nature have been reported in General Motors vehicles. The company has previously recalled 7 million vehicles from 2007-2014 models with Takata inflators.

The Takata airbag issue is a widespread problem, with over 67 million Takata inflators recalled in the United States and more than 100 million recalled worldwide, making it the largest auto safety recall in history.

In related news, Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, has also recently issued warnings to Dodge Ram pickup owners and urged owners of other older U.S. vehicles to stop driving following incidents involving faulty Takata airbag inflators.