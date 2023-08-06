General Motors Releases Specifications for GMC Hummer EV

General Motors (GM) has unveiled key specifications for the highly anticipated GMC Hummer EV, highlighting its power, torque, acceleration, and off-road capabilities. While the official range rating for the electric vehicle (EV) has not been confirmed, recent findings have raised questions about the company’s claimed range of at least 350 miles on a single charge.

A member of the Hummer Chat forum, known as “BahamaTodd,” discovered some interesting information while updating his MyChevrolet app to version 5.7.0. The app displayed the maximum range for three GM EVs: the Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV, and the new electric Hummer. The range figures for the Bolt models matched the official EPA rating. However, the range displayed for the Hummer was slightly lower than GMC’s official claim. According to the app, the Hummer had a range of 334 miles, while the manufacturer’s target was 350 miles.

It is possible that the stated range goal applies to other versions of the Hummer EV, rather than the top-of-the-line tri-motor model, which is expected to have the shortest range. The app only provides the range for the GMC Hummer EV pickup model, and it is uncertain whether this information was added accidentally or as a temporary placeholder until an official range rating is available.

GMC has plans to offer the Hummer EV in two body styles, featuring up to 1,000 horsepower. The vehicle will be equipped with GM’s new Ultium batteries and an 800-volt electric architecture, enabling fast charging speeds of up to 350 kW. Initially, the electric pickup was only available in the Edition 1 model, priced at $112,595, with deliveries set to commence in the fall. Further details about the Hummer EV are yet to be announced.