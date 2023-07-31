All-Electric GenBeta Formula E Car Sets New Indoor Land Speed Record

An all-electric GenBeta Formula E single-seater racing car has achieved a new indoor land speed record. The car, driven by NEOM McLaren Formula E driver Jack Hughes, reached a speed of 135.9 miles per hour (218.71 kilometres per hour) on the 346-metre straight of the London E-Prix circuit, located within the ExCeL events arena.

The record-breaking attempt took place during a head-to-head “Duels” format between Hughes and Lucas di Grassi from Mahindra Racing. The drivers were given three practice runs and one final racing lap, with the previous record being surpassed in the first practice drive.

Starting from a standstill inside the ExCeL arena, the drivers maneuvered a 130-degree turn at around 25 mph (40 kph) before accelerating along the 346-metre straight of the race track.

Hughes emerged as the winner of the event, despite neither driver having previous experience with a GenBeta car. In terms of technical specifications, the Gen3 race cars utilized in Formula E feature two electric motors, one on each axle, with a total power output of 350 kilowatts (469 bhp). However, the front motor in the GenBeta vehicle is capable of assisting with acceleration, increasing the power output to 400 kW (536 bhp). This results in the first use of all-wheel drive in a Formula E single-seater car.