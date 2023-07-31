Key Generative AI (GenAI) Announcements Threaten Cloud Platform Rivals

Recently, there have been several key announcements in the field of Generative AI (GenAI) that could pose a significant threat to cloud platform rivals and reshape the AI industry’s ecosystem. GlobalData, a data and analytics company, has released its first quarterly Generative AI Watch Newsletter, which aims to keep enterprises informed about important news and vendor announcements in the GenAI space.

One notable announcement mentioned in the newsletter is Oracle’s enhanced partnerships with Cohere. This collaboration will see the launch of Oracle’s GenAI initiative through its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Another company, Automation Anywhere, is leveraging Google’s large language model (LLM) and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI to enhance its intelligent automation solutions.

Cloud and application platform providers are determined to remain competitive by integrating GenAI capabilities into their core technology solutions. As leaders in this space, these providers are at the forefront of making significant GenAI announcements.

The newsletter also highlights various vendors, from established platform providers to AI startups, who emphasize the importance of ethical and responsible GenAI solutions. For instance, Salesforce has announced its AI Cloud’s Einstein GPT Trust Layer, which focuses on assuring customers of its enterprise-grade data security and privacy strengths. Additionally, startup Anthropic promotes responsible AI usage through a training technique called Constitutional AI.

Recent events in the GenAI industry have also had an impact on data privacy and security. National governments have introduced new regulatory efforts, and technology providers have made adjustments to comply with these regulations. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, launched its AI chatbot Bard in the EU and Brazil to meet the demands of European regulators. Similarly, in China, regulators are working to balance censorship laws with market demands to protect Chinese AI providers’ competitive edge in the global market.

These GenAI announcements and regulatory changes are expected to have far-reaching implications for cloud platform rivals and IT economies worldwide. As the GenAI landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for enterprises to stay up to date with these developments.