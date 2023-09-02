The Revival of the 2000s Older Brother Aesthetic on TikTok

The 2000s were marked by a certain kind of older brother, embraced for their coolness and distinct style. They were characterized by super baggy pants, metal accessories like wallet chains or studs, long hair pushed to the side, and a love for Xbox 360 and energy drinks. However, this nostalgic aesthetic has resurfaced on TikTok, as Gen Z users have discovered and revived the “2000s older brother core” style.

On TikTok, you can find various posts showcasing the elements of this aesthetic, including images from that time period set to nostalgic music, punk-adjacent dudes, PlayStation consoles, lime green accessories, checkered Vans, and Tony Hawk Pro Skater. These elements together form a unique teenage nostalgia for the early 2000s. The “2000s older brother core” aesthetic is often associated with skater or punk teens from that era who also played video games.

The popularity of this trend on TikTok is part of a broader nostalgia for the 2000s on the platform. Many users yearn for a time with less technology and a slower pace of life, and this nostalgia appeals to both those who lived through that era and younger individuals who have a romanticized view of the time. The “older brother core” aesthetic is just one facet of this nostalgia trend.

Further exploration of this aesthetic on TikTok reveals not only images from the 2000s but also people embracing the fashion and style of that time period. The revival of oversized jeans, graphic tees, and trucker hats in recent fashion trends makes it easy to fully embrace the aesthetic. Additionally, baggy cargo shorts, a staple of the older brother look, have also made a comeback.

It is not surprising to see Gen Z embracing the “2000s older brother core” style, considering the direction of fashion trends and their desire to be a certain type of rebellious teen. This aesthetic offers a unique and comfortable outfit, complete with a lime green and black uniform reminiscent of Xbox, Mountain Dew, and their slimy logos. The ability to stick it to The Man in a relatively mild way is appealing to young people.

In conclusion, the revival of the “2000s older brother core” aesthetic on TikTok showcases the timeless allure of this style. The ability to embrace nostalgia while simultaneously adding one’s own personal touch has made it a popular trend among Gen Z, bringing back the coolness of the mid-2000s older brother for everyone to enjoy.

