Gem Capital to Invest €45 Million in Eastern European Game Studios

Gem Capital, an investment firm based in Cyprus, has unveiled its plans to invest €45 million in game studios located in Eastern Europe. Over the next two years, the firm will focus on making pre-seed, seed, and series A-round investments, with funding ranging from €1.8 million to €4.5 million.

Gem Capital is renowned for its successful track record and currently boasts a portfolio valued at over €90 million, positioning itself as one of the leading gaming funds globally. The firm aims to invest in various game categories, including free-to-play and premium PC and console titles, as well as midcore mobile games and game-tech enterprises. Gem Capital already has a substantial game investment presence in Cyprus, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

Founded in 2017 by Anatoly Paliy, a former PwC professional with ties to Russia, Gem Capital aims to establish Cyprus as a globally recognized hub for gaming talent. The firm, managed by twin brothers Kirill Gurskiy and Roman Gurskiy, supports teams beyond Russia and avoids investments in blockchain games and gambling due to the perceived limited intersection between games and blockchain technology.

Gem Capital’s investments have proven instrumental in the success of numerous game startups in Cyprus, with seven out of the top 10 originating from the country being part of the firm’s portfolio. These games consistently achieve high ratings on platforms such as Steam and Metacritic, with an average rating of over 80%. Gem Capital plans to continue its multi-platform investment strategy as it seeks visionary founders and teams.

Kirill Gurskiy anticipates that the new €45 million fund will be fully deployed within the next two to three years, further strengthening Gem Capital’s position within the gaming industry.