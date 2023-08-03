Zeekr Electric Car Brand Commences Production for European Market

Zeekr, Geely’s electric car brand, has officially started production of its flagship model, the Zeekr 001, targeted for the European market. The initial batch of vehicles was rolled off the production line at the Zeekr plant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, on August 2nd. It is anticipated that the vehicles will be shipped to Europe by mid-August and made available for delivery later this year.

While the exact number of units to be produced remains undisclosed, the company has revealed that the Zeekr brand will expand its sales reach to include four additional European countries: Germany, Norway, Denmark, and France. This expansion follows the pre-sales launch of the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X in the Netherlands and Sweden.

In order to comply with European regulations and homologation requirements, it is expected that certain modifications have been made to the European models. One significant change could be the adaptation of the charging standard. The Chinese GB/T standard will likely be replaced with the widely used CCS2 standard in Germany.

The Zeekr 001 is a shooting brake model measuring five meters in length and equipped with a 100 kWh battery and 200 kW rear-wheel drive. It offers a WLTP range of up to 620 kilometers and also features a dual-motor variant with 400 kW power. The Zeekr X, which shares similarities with the Smart #1, boasts a power output of at least 200 kW, a 69 kWh battery, and can provide up to 440 WLTP kilometers.

Geely presented its European expansion strategy at Auto China in April, with the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X being the first models planned for the continent. The Zeekr brand aims to establish a strong presence in Western Europe by 2026, and the inclusion of Germany, Norway, Denmark, and France as sales markets is a significant step towards achieving this goal.