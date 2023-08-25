Introducing La Vuelta Virtual by ROUVY

ROUVY has partnered with la Vuelta a España 2023 to bring virtual races and rides to cycling enthusiasts. La Vuelta Virtual is a series of races that run alongside the real-world Grand Tour, allowing riders to experience the thrills of the iconic Spanish race. With three levels of challenges available, riders of all abilities can participate. Completing any of the La Vuelta Virtual ’23 ROUVY challenges unlocks official virtual jerseys, which remain available in each finisher’s virtual garage forever.

In addition to the challenges, daily races will be held on the same routes as the real-world Vuelta a España stage. Riders can compete and experience the race like the pros. Prizes include virtual coins that can be used on avatars and in-app equipment, as well as real-world bundles of ROUVY apparel, bidons, towels, and innovative indoor cycling hardware from Zycle.

To ensure the virtual experience matches the real-world race as closely as possible, four new routes have been added to ROUVY, featuring sections of Vuelta stages 3, 9, 14, and 16. This expansion adds to ROUVY’s already extensive list of Spanish routes.

CEO of ROUVY, Petr Samek, expresses his delight in being the virtual partner of La Vuelta a España. He believes that bringing the experience of riding the stages of La Vuelta Virtual to a global audience of cyclists is a fantastic opportunity.

For more information on the Virtual Vuelta event program and prizes, visit ROUVY.com.

Primal New SHUT UP LEGS® Kits!

Primal has released new SHUT UP LEGS® Kits, inspired by the legendary cyclist Jens Voigt. Jens, known for his resilience and fearlessness, has left a significant impact on the cycling world. The SHUT UP LEGS® Kits embody his spirit, encouraging riders to push their limits and overcome challenges.

New Syncros Capital SL Wheelset

Syncros has introduced the all-new Capital SL wheelset, designed to enhance speed and performance. This one-piece carbon wheelset delivers a lighter, stronger, and more responsive feel. With faster acceleration and cornering, improved handling, and exceptional aerodynamic performance, the Capital SL wheelset is suitable for both road and gravel cycling.

The innovative Monocoque Wheel System (MWS) utilized in the Capital SL wheelset ensures low inertia, drag, and rolling resistance while maintaining excellent handling and stability. This system takes advantage of the material properties of carbon fiber and a patented manufacturing technique to create the fastest wheel on the market.

The Capital SL wheels also offer a 20% reduction in rotational inertia compared to traditional carbon wheels, resulting in faster acceleration and a competitive advantage in sprints. Additionally, stiffness optimization has been prioritized to enhance cornering and handling, providing riders with the best performance.

