Insights Into the Formation of Multi-Star Systems

Aug 4, 2023
Insights Into the Formation of Multi-Star Systems

New observations and simulations of a trinary protostar system have provided insight into the formation of multi-star systems. Most stars, including those similar to the sun, form in multi-star systems. Understanding the formation of multi-star systems is crucial to our overall understanding of star formation.

An international team led by Jeong-Eun Lee from Seoul National University used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to observe the trinary protostar system IRAS 04239+2436. Located 460 light-years away in the constellation Taurus, this system contains three protostars.

The team discovered that emissions from sulfur monoxide (SO) molecules trace three spiral arms around the protostars. Simulations conducted by Tomoaki Matsumoto from Hosei University using the supercomputers ATERUI and ATERUI II revealed that these spiral arms are streamers that feed material to the protostars. This combination of observations and simulations provides a new understanding of how streamers are formed and contribute to the growth of protostars.

This study sheds light on the processes involved in the formation of multi-star systems and contributes to our broader knowledge of star formation.

By Gabriel Botha

