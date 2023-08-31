New Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S Smartwatches Unveiled

Garmin, known for its diverse range of wearable devices, has announced two new smartwatches at the IFA 2023 trade show in Berlin. The Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S share similar features, with the only difference being their case sizes. Both smartwatches are lighter and larger compared to their predecessors, offering more screen real estate for users.

The 45mm Venu 3 weighs only 30 grams (or 47 grams with the band included) and features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. In contrast, the 41mm Venu 3S has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, an upgrade from the 1.1-inch touchscreen of the 40mm Venu 2S. The overall design of the new smartwatches remains similar to the Venu 2 series, with a stainless steel bezel, fiber-reinforced polymer case, Gorilla Glass 3 lens, and a silicone strap.

While the exterior design may not have changed much, the focus is on the internal features of the Venu 3 and Venu 3S. The ECG technology, which was added to the Venu 2 Plus, is not mentioned for the Venu 3 series. However, Garmin compensates for this omission with personalized sleep coaching, nap detection, Body Battery improvements, and a Wheelchair mode aimed at a previously overlooked group of users.

The Venu 3 and Venu 3S are equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing users to make and receive calls on their wrists when paired with an iPhone or Android smartphone. Additionally, the smartwatches offer the ability to send text messages and view photos on the wrist, although this feature is limited to Android smartphone users.

One standout feature of the new smartwatches is their battery life. The Venu 3S can last up to 10 days on a single charge in “smartwatch mode,” while the Venu 3 extends that battery life to 14 days. Even with GPS connectivity enabled, users can expect two to three days of normal use before needing to recharge.

However, the improved features and battery life come with a slightly higher price tag. The Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S are priced at $449.99, $50 more than their predecessors. This pricing puts them in competition with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Despite this, the Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S offer a comprehensive range of features and long-lasting battery life, making them appealing choices for wearable device enthusiasts.

Sources:

– [Source Article Summary](https://www.androidheadlines.com/2023/09/garmin-venu-3-and-venu-3s-price-features-near-ripe-dealight.html)