Garena Postpones Launch of Free Fire India for “Few More Weeks”

Garena, the gaming arm of Singapore tech giant Sea, has announced the postponement of the launch of its battle royale title, Free Fire India. The game was supposed to be available for download in India from September 5, marking its comeback after being suspended for one and a half years due to national security concerns.

The delay is attributed to Garena’s aim of offering the best possible experience to its Indian audience. The company wants to refine the gameplay and complete the localization of the Free Fire India experience before the launch. Garena had previously announced the game’s launch on August 31, and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni was appointed as its brand ambassador.

Free Fire India is an India-exclusive app with features and content tailored specifically for the local market. Dhoni will also be featured as a playable character called ‘Thala’ in the game. Garena has partnered with Yotta, a cloud service provider, for local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure, ensuring the management of Indian users’ personal data on local servers.

In addition, Garena has signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to drive the development of esports in India. The return of Free Fire, along with Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is expected to give a significant boost to the country’s fast-growing esports industry, which was affected by their suspension last year.

Free Fire was the highest revenue-generating app in India in 2021, making approximately $34.3 million in app spend. With Free Fire’s relaunch, the number of esports players in India is anticipated to increase, as the game is well-suited for low-end Android devices. The relaunch will also benefit the creators community by providing diverse and immersive content, attracting more interest and investments from brands into the ecosystem.

