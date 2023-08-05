Garena Free Fire: FFWS Events and Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire, a constantly evolving game, has announced several exciting events as part of the FFWS event in Bangkok. These events include Match Challenge, Fight as One, and Pick’in Win, which offer both entertainment and rewards for players.

For those who prefer to instantly unlock rare and premium in-game items without grinding, redeem codes are available. These codes, shared daily by the developers, contain mystery rewards ranging from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, to premium bundles.

To claim these codes, keep in mind a few rules. While there is no limit to the number of codes a player can claim, each code can only be used once. Additionally, the codes have an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advisable to claim them early. Some codes may also be region-restricted.

Though the game is banned in India, players outside of the country can still redeem these codes. Follow these simple steps to redeem a code:

1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

3. Copy and paste the redeem codes into the provided text box, then click the confirm button.

4. After confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Tap on ‘OK’.

5. The codes will be successfully redeemed, and you can collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Remember to claim as many codes as possible to receive valuable rewards in the game.