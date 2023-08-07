M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale Event Now Live in Garena Free Fire MAX

The M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale event is currently underway in Garena Free Fire MAX, offering players the chance to obtain exclusive weapon skins. From August 4 to August 17, players will have ample time to acquire these impressive gun skins.

During the event, players will need to spend diamonds for a shot at winning exclusive skins. The event features Apocalyptic Red and Apocalyptic Gold skins for the M1014 gun, as well as Azure Stormbringer and Frost Sabertooth skins for the M60 gun. Additionally, players can earn up to 10X Universal Ring Tokens, which can be exchanged for other rewards through the Exchange menu.

To claim redeem codes for this event, there are a few important rules to keep in mind. The codes have a validity of 12-18 hours and will expire after that time, so it is recommended to claim them as soon as possible. Some codes may be region-locked and may not work for everyone, so claiming multiple codes increases the chances of winning. Each code provides one mystery reward, and multiple codes can be claimed to maximize the chances of winning. However, the same code cannot be claimed twice by the same player.

To redeem the codes, players can visit the Redemption website of the game and log in using their game account, which can be connected with various platforms such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. Once logged in, players can enter the redeem code into the text box, and by clicking the confirm button, the process will be completed. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will appear in the player’s mail section within 24 hours.