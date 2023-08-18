Garena Free Fire Max Offers New Redeem Codes for In-Game Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of new redeem codes for today, allowing players to claim various in-game rewards such as weapons, diamonds, and skins. These codes are made up of 12-digit alphanumeric characters, including capital letters and numbers.

Introduced in 2021 as an upgraded version of Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity after the previous version was banned by the Indian government. The game developers regularly update these redeem codes on a daily basis, and players can visit a dedicated microsite to redeem the available codes.

By using these codes, players can unlock attractive rewards, including the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. However, it’s important to note that these codes have a limited time window of 12 hours and are restricted to the first 500 users. It’s recommended to redeem the codes promptly to avoid missing out.

To redeem the codes, players need to follow these steps:

1. Open the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Google Chrome.

2. Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID.

3. Copy the mentioned codes and paste them into the provided text box.

4. Click on the “Confirm” button to proceed.

The rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game mail section, and any acquired gold or diamonds will be automatically added to their account wallet. Once successfully redeemed, players can access the game vault, where they can use gold and diamonds to obtain various in-game items.

These new redeem codes provide players with an opportunity to enhance their gameplay experience in Garena Free Fire Max.