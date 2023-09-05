Garena Free Fire India Launch Delayed for Best Player Experience

Garena, the popular gaming company, recently announced that the relaunch of its Battle Royale game, Free Fire, in India would be delayed by a few weeks. Initially planned for September 5, the company stated that they wanted to ensure the best possible gaming experience for Indian players.

Garena mentioned that along with refining the gameplay, they are also focusing on completing the localization of the Free Fire India experience. They aim to incorporate unique content and features that promote safe, healthy, and enjoyable gameplay. The game will include features like a verification system for parental supervision, gameplay limitations, and reminders to take breaks.

Yotta, a company under the Hiranandani Group, will provide the local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for the game. As a MeitY-empanelled service provider, Yotta will manage the personal data of Indian users on local servers, ensuring data privacy and security.

Garena also revealed that former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has joined as the game’s brand ambassador. Players will have the opportunity to play as Dhoni’s character named ‘Thala.’

The ban of Garena Free Fire in India was a result of the government’s decision to ban several Chinese apps in the country due to privacy and security concerns. Despite being developed by a Singapore-based company, Garena Free Fire was categorized as a “security threat.” However, in May of this year, the game was unbanned, allowing Indian players to download it once again.

