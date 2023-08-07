Gandia Blasco Unveils Erno Outdoor Seating Collection

Gandia Blasco, a design brand, has released the Erno outdoor seating collection, which draws inspiration from the popular Rubik’s Cube toy. The collection features a modular seating system with square quilted segments that give it a distinctive aesthetic. It includes three poufs and three armrests of varying heights and sizes. What makes the collection eco-friendly is that the frames of all the components are made from a combination of cork and 100% recycled polyethylene.

Carnegie Fabrics Introduces Hygeia Textile Collection

Carnegie Fabrics, an American brand, has launched the Hygeia textile collection, which offers both durability and style. The collection includes upholstery and window fabrics, textured and printed materials, as well as leather alternatives. These fabrics are known for their high hygiene levels as they are easy to clean.

Gan Designs Sunset Rug for Warm and Vibrant Spaces

Spanish brand Gan has designed the Sunset rug, which takes its inspiration from the image of a setting sun over the sea. Hand-knotted in India by skilled artisans, the rug features 12 shades of red and orange, adding a warm and vibrant touch to any space.

Humanscale Creates Summa x Maribo Executive Chair

Workplace furniture brand Humanscale has introduced the Summa x Maribo executive chair, which combines a leather seat with a wooden shell and ergonomic features. With a silver base and castors for easy maneuverability, this chair is perfect for refined office spaces.

Neoz Offers Victoria Cordless Table Lamp Collection

Australian design brand Neoz presents the Victoria cordless table lamp collection, which adds elegance to any interior. These lamps are cordless, eliminating the need for messy wires on tabletops. They come in a range of finishes and shades to complement different design schemes.

Juntos Introduces Arc Stool Collection

US studio Juntos introduces the Arc stool collection, featuring stools with a sculptural quality. These stools have bowed seats and angular legs, creating a unique aesthetic. Available in three earthy colors, each stool has a mottled finish that adds to its distinctive character.

BNF Studio Designs Mt Curve Big Chair Collection

US studio BNF has designed the Mt Curve Big chair collection, drawing inspiration from various design movements, including art deco, Memphis, and the maximalism of the 1980s. These chairs and high stools combine wood and tactile fabric upholstery, offering a visually striking and comfortable seating option.

Derlot Creates Strap Outdoor Seating Collection

Australian furniture brand Derlot has introduced the Strap outdoor seating collection, influenced by 1970’s fabric pool furniture. The collection includes armchairs, stools, benches, loungers, and stackable chairs, all made from 70% recycled aluminum. These pieces provide stylish and environmentally-friendly outdoor seating options.