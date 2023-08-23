CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 23, 2023
Xbox Showcases Starfield, Ara: History Untold, and Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition at gamescom Opening Night Live

Xbox made a strong presence at the gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, featuring a live action trailer for Starfield, gameplay footage of Ara: History Untold, and the announcement of the launch of Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition. The company was also honored with the gamescom Green Studio of the Year Award.

The Starfield live action trailer premiered during the event, providing viewers with an epic journey through the stars accompanied by a stunning version of Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” The highly anticipated game will be launching on September 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

For those eager to get their hands on Starfield early, early access will begin on September 1, 2023. Players can gain up to 5 days of early access by purchasing the Starfield Premium Edition, the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade, or the Starfield Constellation Edition. Pre-ordering any edition of Starfield also grants access to exclusive in-game bonus items.

Ara: History Untold, a turn-based historical grand strategy game, also made its debut at gamescom. The gameplay trailer showcased the game’s innovative features and narrative-driven experience. Players will be able to build nations, explore new lands, and compete with rival leaders when Ara: History Untold releases in 2024 on Windows PC.

Lastly, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition was announced for console release. The game, which includes native inputs for Xbox controllers and a console-specific user interface, is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Players can engage in real-time strategy gameplay, build cities, manage resources, and participate in skirmishes and multiplayer battles with friends.

Overall, Xbox delivered an exciting showcase at gamescom Opening Night Live, highlighting upcoming releases and receiving recognition for their efforts in sustainability.

Sources: Xbox Wire

