gamescom 2023: What to Expect and How to Watch

gamescom 2023 is just around the corner! This year, the event promises gaming reveals, news, demos, cosplay looks, interviews, and much more. Major players like Nintendo and Xbox will be attending, and IGN will be an official media partner of gamescom studio.

gamescom 2023 will take place from August 22 to August 27 in Cologne, Germany. There will be six days of gaming coverage, featuring new game trailers, developer showcases, exclusive interviews, and more. Whether you’re interested in gameplay footage, trailers, or the latest announcements from your favorite studio, gamescom has something for everyone.

For those attending the event in-person, there will be a Cosplay Village, an esports event arena, and indie and retro areas to explore, in addition to hundreds of gaming stations and booths. If you can’t be there in person, don’t worry! IGN will be providing live news, updates, and streaming coverage so you don’t miss anything from the gamescom 2023 floor.

Microsoft will have a presence at gamescom 2023, with 30 games across 150 gaming stations at their booth. They will be showing presentations for highly anticipated games like Starfield, Forza, and Ara: History Untold. Fans attending the event may even get a chance to play Starfield ahead of its September 6 launch.

Nintendo is also returning to gamescom after a four-year absence. While it’s unclear what they will show as an exhibitor, fans can expect exciting announcements and reveals from the company.

IGN’s coverage of gamescom will kick off with Opening Night Live on August 22, hosted by Geoff Keighley. This show will feature world premieres and exciting announcements from gameplay and trailer reveals. IGN will continue its live coverage throughout the event, highlighting new trailers, exclusive interviews, and more.

The gamescom Award Show will take place on August 25, where the best of the best at gamescom will be honored. The event will conclude with the gamescom Cosplay Contest on August 27, showcasing unique and creative cosplay from the gamescom community.

To watch the gamescom streams, you can tune in to various platforms for live coverage. gamescom is one of the largest events for computer and video games, featuring a wide range of games from indie to triple-A, catering to every type of gamer.

While we await the official details of gamescom 2023, it’s worth mentioning that last year’s event had major announcements like new trailers for Dead Island 2, Sonic Frontiers, Gotham Knights, and Hogwarts Legacy. There were also gameplay reveals for games like The Callisto Protocol, Street Fighter 6, and Dune: Awakening.

As we eagerly anticipate gamescom 2023, let us know in the comments what you’re hoping to see from Nintendo and Xbox this year!