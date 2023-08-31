CityLife

Nova Open Preview: Get Ready for Exciting Warhammer News

Gabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Attention all Warhammer fans! The highly anticipated NOVA Open Warhammer Preview Online is happening tonight. Games Workshop will be providing previews and updates on various games in the Warhammer universe including Warhammer 40,000, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, Warhammer: The Old World, Warhammer: Warcry, Warhammer: Underworlds, and Blood Bowl.

For Warhammer 40,000, fans can expect to see exciting new Marine-themed releases. Age of Sigmar enthusiasts might finally get a glimpse of the Maw Grunta release date. And there may even be surprises in store for the other games on the list.

The NOVA Open Preview promises to be a thrilling night full of news and surprises. To catch all the action live, tune into Warhammer’s channel on Twitch. Alternatively, you can check back with us as we will be providing comprehensive coverage of the event.

So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready for an incredible night of Warhammer goodness. We can’t wait to see what Games Workshop has in store for us.

Warhammer: a tabletop miniature wargame created by Games Workshop. It has multiple game settings, including Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar.

Games Workshop: a British game production and retail company that is best known for creating the Warhammer franchise.

Source: The source article does not have a specific URL, but it is an announcement by Games Workshop on their website.

