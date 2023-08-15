Starfield – A True Contender?

With all the buzz surrounding highly rated games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, one can’t help but wonder if Starfield has the potential to surpass them. It’s a genuine question that many are curious about, including myself.

Assuming that Starfield is indeed a good game – and we can probably trust Bethesda to deliver on that – it’s likely that there will be differing opinions between US and European reviewers. There seems to be a trend with some big American games, where certain reviewers overlook flaws such as shoddy dialogue and familiar gameplay. This divide may not have significant real-world consequences since the game is available for free on Game Pass. Nevertheless, Microsoft surely hopes that Starfield will become their own Zelda or The Last Of Us moment.

Personally, if Starfield lives up to its promise of being the ultimate space exploration game, it will undoubtedly be my game of the year. However, even if it’s not the best in every aspect, I would be satisfied with it being a solid game. I do acknowledge that this laid-back attitude may not resonate with everyone.

On a different note, there have been suggestions that Pokémon should adopt the Call Of Duty model, where multiple developers work in rotation to allow for ample development time. The current set-up only grants three years of development, which may have been sufficient in the past but falls short for creating a truly exceptional game. It would be interesting to know how long next year’s Pokémon game has been in development, as this year’s installment feels somewhat lacking.

Additionally, the Xbox’s lack of support for split-screen gaming has been the subject of confusion and disappointment. This aligns with Microsoft’s consistent prioritization of online multiplayer over other features. This stance may lead players to gravitate towards PlayStation, which has traditionally offered a more balanced approach between online and single-player experiences.

In terms of the new PlayStation 5, it has been viewed as a major disappointment by some due to its minimal size reduction and a design that closely resembles the original model. Previous PlayStation Slim versions were noticeably different from their predecessors, which allowed for variety and innovation. This missed opportunity indicates Sony’s pride and refusal to acknowledge the need for improvement.

The recent emphasis on returning to the roots of the Assassin’s Creed series has sparked debate over whether it is a good or bad move. While some argue that it appeals to nostalgia, others believe it may not attract new players. Instead of reverting to older models of the game, focusing on enhancing the assassination mechanics in the current games could be the way forward.

As for Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, some players find the game overwhelming due to its vast open world spanning multiple planes: sky, ground, and underneath. Despite this, a reader feature showcasing the beauty and complexity of Hyrule offered a refreshing perspective and generated excitement among fans.

Finally, the release date for Super Bomberman R 2 is set for September 13. The game boasts a new 16-player mode, among other features.