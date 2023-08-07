Artificial Intelligence Poses New Threat to Keystroke Security

As a security-conscious gamer, you may think you’ve taken all the necessary precautions to protect your data. But have you considered the security of your typing? Researchers from multiple British universities have successfully trained an AI model to predict key inputs with a remarkable 95% accuracy using a microphone.

The AI model analyzes the waveforms of the sounds produced by each keystroke, recording the minute differences in keystrokes. This means that passwords, private messages, company secrets, and even classified information could potentially be leaked to third parties.

The researchers conducted their experiment using a MacBook Pro for typing, while recording audio from an iPhone and during a Zoom call. This highlights the need to not only be aware of individual security but also the vigilance of others who may be present during these activities.

While this type of attack may require microphone access permissions, it is crucial to remain educated about malware and take necessary precautions to avoid it. This development emphasizes the vulnerability of the data we often take for granted and reminds us of the importance of considering who or what may be listening in on our private conversations.

Interestingly, the AI model proved accurate even with quiet keyboards, suggesting that noise-canceling measures may not be sufficient to mitigate this threat. The rapid advancements in AI and deep learning models raise concerns about future possibilities, such as an AI that can exploit fingerprints or use selfie cameras to capture retinal images.

This discovery serves as a reminder of the constantly evolving landscape of technology and the need to stay vigilant against malicious actors. It is essential to continue monitoring developments in AI and take appropriate measures to protect our data and privacy.