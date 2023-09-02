PS5 Owners Discover NexiGo Horizontal Stand to Keep Console Stable and Cool

PlayStation 5 owners have found an accessory that provides stability and prevents costly accidents with their consoles. By keeping the PS5 horizontal instead of standing it vertically, the risk of the console being knocked over is significantly reduced. However, many gamers have found the original Sony stand to be ineffective in keeping the console stable.

In response, PS5 owners have turned to the NexiGo PS5 Horizontal Stand, a product from American tech accessories brand NexiGo. The stand securely clips onto the bottom of the PS5 and is currently available at a discounted price of £19.99 on Amazon, down from its original price of £29.99.

Aside from providing stability, the NexiGo stand also improves the airflow of the PS5, helping to prevent overheating. Excessive heat can cause the console to shut down, interrupting gaming sessions. While this stand is one option for combating overheating, there are other attachable cooling fans available specifically for the PS5.

According to reviews on Amazon, users have praised the NexiGo stand for its effectiveness in stabilizing the console. One reviewer mentioned that the original stand provided by Sony was inadequate and caused the console to wobble when placed horizontally. Another reviewer noted that the NexiGo stand keeps the PS5 sturdy and prevents it from sliding around during use.

Though some reviewers mentioned that the NexiGo stand is slightly expensive for what it is, they still regard it as a worthwhile investment due to its functionality and aesthetic appeal. The stand is available in either white or black to match the original color of the PS5, providing a sleek and uniform finish.

In conclusion, the NexiGo PS5 Horizontal Stand offers PlayStation 5 owners a solution to keep their consoles stable and prevent accidents. Along with improving airflow and reducing the risk of overheating, this accessory enhances the gaming experience by ensuring a sturdy and secure setup.

Source: The Sun