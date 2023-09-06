Nintendo Switch Online App Adds New Games to Game Boy, SNES, and NES Collections

The latest update to the Nintendo Switch Online app brings exciting additions to the Game Boy, Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), and Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) collections. Nintendo has announced the inclusion of Quest for Camelot, Kirby’s Star Stacker, Downtown Nekketsu March: Super-Awesome Field Day!, and Joy Mech Fight.

It is worth noting that all the titles, except for Quest for Camelot, were originally released exclusively in Japan and have never been translated into English. This update provides an opportunity for players outside of Japan to experience these classic games for the first time.

The Game Boy collection continues to expand, allowing players to revisit iconic handheld games from the past. The SNES collection welcomes Kirby’s Star Stacker, adding another beloved title to the growing library of SNES games available on the Nintendo Switch Online app. Finally, the NES collection gains two new titles, Downtown Nekketsu March: Super-Awesome Field Day! and Joy Mech Fight, providing players with even more nostalgia-inducing experiences.

With these new additions, Nintendo continues to demonstrate its commitment to preserving and celebrating its rich gaming history. The Nintendo Switch Online app allows gamers to access a wide range of classic titles, providing endless hours of entertainment and nostalgia.

Stay tuned for further updates and announcements from Nintendo as the Game Boy, SNES, and NES collections continue to evolve.

