Verizon and Samsung Release December Update for Galaxy Watch Lineup

Verizon and Samsung have recently announced the rollout of the December update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. This new update brings several improvements and enhancements to the smartwatches, in addition to some noteworthy visual changes.

One notable change is the tweak in the app text on the app screen for One UI. Samsung has simplified the app names, with Samsung Health now displayed as Health, and Samsung Pay renamed simply as Pay. This streamlining of the app names aims to make navigation and usage more intuitive for users.

In terms of software version numbers, the following updates apply to the smaller models of the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Watch 5:

– Galaxy Watch 4: R865USQU1HWL1

– Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: R885USQU1HWL1

– Galaxy Watch 5: R905USQU1BWL1

– Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: R925USQU1BWL1

It is important to note that these version numbers specifically apply to the smaller models of the aforementioned watches. For owners of the larger models, the software version numbers may differ.

This update comes as a delightful holiday gift from Samsung, showcasing their commitment to providing continuous enhancements and improvements to their smartwatch lineup. If you notice any other changes or have feedback to share, please reach out and let us know.

Stay tuned for further updates from Verizon and Samsung as they continue to refine and optimize the Galaxy Watch series for an enhanced user experience.