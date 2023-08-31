Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Watch Update to Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 in the US

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 5 Watch update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series in the US. This major software update is based on Wear OS 4 and brings several new features and improvements to the smartwatches.

The One UI 5 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes with firmware version R8xxUSQU1ZWF1 and has a download size of around 1.7GB. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro receive the update with firmware version R9xxXXU1BWH3, also with a download size of around 1.7GB.

One UI 5 Watch introduces new watch faces and Tiles, making it easier for users to customize their smartwatches. The app drawer now includes the option to create folders, improving organization. Sleep tracking and sleep coaching have been enhanced, providing users with more accurate metrics. Additionally, the update offers personalized heart rate zones for improved tracking.

In case of a hard fall, One UI 5 Watch displays emergency medical data on the screen, providing valuable information to assist users in emergency situations. The Galaxy Buds Tile has also been improved, allowing users to control the 360 Audio feature on compatible Galaxy Buds models. Users can now set a group of images or a video as the watch face background, offering a personalized touch.

Furthermore, One UI 5 Watch brings new features such as automatic cycling detection and the option to map cycling routes. Users can manually back up their smartwatch data to Samsung Cloud and seamlessly switch between phones without resetting the smartwatch.

The update also enhances call functionality on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5, allowing users to control call volume, keypad, and mute operations directly from the watch. Voice dictation is now available through Samsung Keyboard, and new hand gestures, including making a fist, picking fingers, and shaking the wrist, have been added for enhanced control.

Overall, the One UI 5 Watch update brings a range of improvements and new features to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series, enhancing the user experience and further solidifying Samsung’s position in the smartwatch market.

