CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Watch Update to Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 in the US

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Watch Update to Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 in the US

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 5 Watch update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series in the US. This major software update is based on Wear OS 4 and brings several new features and improvements to the smartwatches.

The One UI 5 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes with firmware version R8xxUSQU1ZWF1 and has a download size of around 1.7GB. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro receive the update with firmware version R9xxXXU1BWH3, also with a download size of around 1.7GB.

One UI 5 Watch introduces new watch faces and Tiles, making it easier for users to customize their smartwatches. The app drawer now includes the option to create folders, improving organization. Sleep tracking and sleep coaching have been enhanced, providing users with more accurate metrics. Additionally, the update offers personalized heart rate zones for improved tracking.

In case of a hard fall, One UI 5 Watch displays emergency medical data on the screen, providing valuable information to assist users in emergency situations. The Galaxy Buds Tile has also been improved, allowing users to control the 360 Audio feature on compatible Galaxy Buds models. Users can now set a group of images or a video as the watch face background, offering a personalized touch.

Furthermore, One UI 5 Watch brings new features such as automatic cycling detection and the option to map cycling routes. Users can manually back up their smartwatch data to Samsung Cloud and seamlessly switch between phones without resetting the smartwatch.

The update also enhances call functionality on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5, allowing users to control call volume, keypad, and mute operations directly from the watch. Voice dictation is now available through Samsung Keyboard, and new hand gestures, including making a fist, picking fingers, and shaking the wrist, have been added for enhanced control.

Overall, the One UI 5 Watch update brings a range of improvements and new features to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series, enhancing the user experience and further solidifying Samsung’s position in the smartwatch market.

Sources:
– (Definitions of firmware version, Wear OS 4, One UI 5 Watch, Tiles, sleep tracking, heart rate zones)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Estonia’s E-residency Program: A Game Changer for Global E-commerce Entrepreneurs

Aug 31, 2023
News

Raffles London at the OWO: A Spectacular New Destination in the Heart of Whitehall

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Understanding the 403 Unauthorized Error

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Estonia’s E-residency Program: A Game Changer for Global E-commerce Entrepreneurs

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Needs to Invest More in Gaming to Attract Gamers and Developers to Mac

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

A Closer Look at LG’s StanbyME Go Suitcase TV

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Raffles London at the OWO: A Spectacular New Destination in the Heart of Whitehall

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments