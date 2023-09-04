Samsung Releases One UI 5 Watch Update for Galaxy Watch 4 Series with Wear OS 4

Samsung has begun rolling out its One UI 5 Watch update, powered by Wear OS 4, to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. This update follows the recent release of the update for the Galaxy Watch 5. The new update, which carries build numbers ending in HWH3, is available for the US models of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The update is based on Android 13 and includes the July 2023 security patch. It brings a range of Samsung-focused updates, including enhancements to Samsung Health and better support for Galaxy Buds. Users can now pair their watch to a new phone without having to perform a factory reset.

Some of the key features of the One UI 5 Watch update include an easier way to add watch faces and tiles, a new Battery tile that displays the battery level of the watch, phone, and Galaxy Buds, and improved access to timers with the ability to start timers from the Timer tile.

In terms of Samsung Health, the update brings enhanced sleep coaching with a redesigned results screen, automatic recording of cycling workouts, personalized heart rate guidance during running workouts, and more accurate tracking of runs on a 400-meter track.

Other notable features included in the update are improved backup and restore capabilities, additional call controls, the ability to take pictures on the phone from the watch, and the option to dictate text with voice input.

The One UI 5 Watch update also introduces universal gestures for controlling the watch without touching the screen or pressing a button, the ability to organize apps in folders, and added security measures such as requiring a PIN or pattern before setting up the watch after a factory reset.

Wear OS 4 initially debuted on Samsung’s hardware and is expected to be available on Google’s Pixel Watch and debut on the Pixel Watch 2 later this Fall.

