Samsung’s Galaxy Store and Themes to be Temporarily Suspended for Maintenance

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Store and Galaxy Themes will be temporarily suspended for a few hours next week to facilitate system maintenance work. The maintenance period is scheduled to take place on August 22 between 2:30 – 5:30 (GMT+5:30 / Mumbai time).

During this time, Galaxy device users will not have access to the Galaxy Store and Themes services on their phones, tablets, and the web. The suspension will affect users worldwide, although it is unclear if it will be limited to specific regions. However, Samsung expects the services to be back up and running within a few hours.

During the maintenance period, several activities will be affected. Users will not be able to download or update apps or content through the Galaxy Store or Galaxy Themes. Emergency updates and security patches provided by Samsung will also be temporarily suspended. Additionally, accessing the Galaxy Store or Themes directly from other apps or from manufacturers other than Samsung will not be possible.

The temporary suspension will also impact app developers, as they will not be able to access the Store or update their apps. Samsung aims to bring the services back online as soon as possible, but the end time may vary depending on the progress of the maintenance work.

It’s important to note that the maintenance period will only affect the Galaxy app Store and not the company’s Galaxy device e-shop. Prospective buyers will still be able to order Samsung products on August 22, but they may not be able to set up their new devices with the latest app updates until the maintenance work is completed.