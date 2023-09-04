Astronomers Discover New Method to Detect Ancient Features of the Universe

A team of astronomers has found a new way to detect Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO), which are remnants of the early universe. BAOs are subtle wrinkles in cosmic matter that originated during the first 380,000 years of the universe’s existence. They are significant in space science because they provide evidence of the Big Bang and can be used to measure cosmic distances and the rate of the universe’s expansion.

Traditionally, astronomers have focused on observing BAOs through galaxy clusters. However, a recent study has proposed a new method of detection by looking at the shapes and orientations of individual galaxies. This approach has been largely overlooked in the past but shows promise as a cosmological probe.

The researchers examined the orientations of approximately one million galaxies and identified anomalies where the galaxies were not pointing as expected. These anomalies indicate the presence of BAOs, which also act as points of gravitational attraction. By studying the stretched or unstretched nature of galaxies, the team could pinpoint the locations of BAOs.

This novel detection method improves the accuracy of measuring galaxy locations and distances in the universe. The findings contribute to a better understanding of the universe’s expansion, which is currently accelerating at an unexplained rate. The researchers suggest that this new method could also help estimate the amount of dark matter and dark energy in the universe, which are believed to be influencing the accelerating expansion.

While this study marks a significant advancement, it is not the first to detect BAOs. In 2005, two independent teams identified the BAO signal when analyzing data from nearby galaxies. The size of BAO signals was estimated to be approximately 150 million parsecs.

The European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope, launched in July, aims to measure BAO signals throughout the universe. The telescope, located about a million miles above Earth, has already transmitted its first images. The successful detection of BAOs using this new method opens up possibilities for mapping the universe more accurately and gaining further insights into its composition and evolution.

