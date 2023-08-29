Samsung Reportedly Bringing Exynos Chip Back to its Flagship Phones in South Korea

Samsung might be bringing back its Exynos chip to its flagship phones in South Korea next year. After not using the Exynos chip in its flagships since the Galaxy S21, fresh reports suggest that the company is planning to release the Galaxy S24 series in Korea with the Exynos 2400 chip. This decision aims to improve cost competitiveness and help bolster the Semiconductor division’s market share.

Previously, it was rumored that the Exynos 2400 chip would be used for the Galaxy S24 series in European and Southeast Asian countries. However, a new report from local media indicates that Samsung will also use the Exynos 2400 SoC in its home market.

Despite Exynos chips having received less favorable reviews compared to Snapdragon chips, the one-year break might have allowed Samsung to make improvements and develop a more competitive solution. While time will tell, initial specifications of the Exynos 2400 chip sound promising.

The Exynos 2400 is reported to feature a 10-core CPU and double the GPU performance of the Exynos 2200. It is rumored to have one Cortex-X4 CPU core clocked at 3.1GHz, two Cortex-A720 CPU cores at 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores at 1.8GHz.

Additionally, the chip is said to support only 64-bit apps, similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It may also come with an Xclipse 940 GPU, which is rumored to have twice as many GPU cores as the Xclipse 920 solution.

One thing is clear – Samsung will need to impress with its Exynos 2400 chip if it wants to showcase its chip-making capabilities and prove that its processes have improved. This is especially important as customers in Korea experienced Qualcomm’s stable and powerful platform for two consecutive years.

