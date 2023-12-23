Samsung Releases One UI 6 Update for Galaxy A23 5G in Europe

Samsung has recently rolled out the highly anticipated One UI 6 update for the Galaxy A23 5G in several European markets, including the UK, France, Italy, Poland, and Portugal. The Android 14-based update brings a range of new features and enhancements to the mid-range smartphone.

Accompanied by firmware version A236BXXU4DWKA, the update also includes the latest November 2023 security patch, ensuring enhanced security for users. This update marks the final major OS upgrade for the Galaxy A23 5G, with only One UI 6.1 and subsequent security updates expected in the future.

While the LTE variant of the Galaxy A23 is still on Android 13, it is anticipated that Android 14 will be available for this version soon as well. Users can easily download the update over the air by going to the phone’s Settings, navigating to the Software Update menu, and selecting the Download and Install option.

For those who prefer to manually install the Android 14 firmware, it can also be downloaded from Samsung’s firmware archive. By connecting the device to a Windows PC using a USB cable, users can install the update and experience the latest features and improvements offered by One UI 6.

Samsung continues to prioritize software updates, ensuring that its mid-range devices receive the latest Android and One UI versions for an optimal user experience. With the release of One UI 6 for the Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung reaffirms its commitment to providing timely updates and support to its customers.