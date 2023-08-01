Mission Drishti: The World’s First Multi-Sensor Satellite

Chennai-based space company GalaxEye is preparing to launch Mission Drishti, a groundbreaking satellite that is set to make history. This innovative satellite will have the remarkable capability to monitor Earth round the clock, regardless of day or night, and even through cloud cover.

Mission Drishti, developed by GalaxEye Space, will synchronize two complementary sensors to collect data. By combining data from Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical sensors, the satellite will provide groundbreaking data fusion, enhancing correlation and analytical usefulness.

Optical sensors are known for capturing detailed photographs of the Earth, including vegetation in fields. However, their effectiveness is limited during overcast or nighttime conditions. The integration of Synthetic Aperture Radar technology into Mission Drishti allows it to overcome these limitations, as SAR technology does not rely on sunlight and remains operational at night.

Once fully operational, Mission Drishti aims to offer worldwide coverage in under 12 hours using a constellation of small satellites. This will enable the satellite to provide high-resolution photos for various sectors, including defense, intelligence, and insurance industries related to agriculture and natural disasters.

GalaxEye believes that the data collected by Mission Drishti could greatly streamline the claims process for insurance companies and their customers. By leveraging the satellite’s capabilities, insurers could make more informed decisions regarding claims related to agricultural and natural disaster damages.

Since its founding in 2020, GalaxEye has already formed partnerships and commercial contracts with prominent organizations in the space-tech ecosystem. Collaborations include American space software provider Antaris Inc., QL Space, Ananth Technologies, XDLINX Labs, and Dassault Systemes. The company plans to launch a total of ten satellites, with the final number determined by data requirements.