GalaxEye Announces Plan to Launch World’s First Multi-Sensor Satellite

Chennai-based space technology start-up, GalaxEye, has unveiled its ambitious project to launch Mission Drishti, the world’s first multi-sensor satellite, in 2024. This groundbreaking satellite aims to revolutionize Earth observation by providing continuous monitoring capabilities day and night, overcoming challenges like dense cloud cover.

Mission Drishti combines Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical sensors, offering a unique fusion of technology. While optical sensors provide detailed Earth imagery, their effectiveness is limited in cloudy conditions and at night. On the other hand, SAR is not dependent on sunlight and can function effectively in these challenging environments.

By capturing data from both SAR and optical sensors, Mission Drishti will significantly enhance the correlation and analytical value of the collected information. This fusion of sensor technology will enhance the reliability and utility of Earth observation data.

GalaxEye has identified several sectors that could benefit from this advanced data, including agriculture, natural disaster insurance, defense, and intelligence. The satellite’s data could streamline insurance claim processes, benefiting both providers and claimants.

Mission Drishti, incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), has already formed partnerships with renowned space-tech organizations such as Antaris Inc, QL Space, XDLINX Labs, Ananth Technologies, and Dassault Systemes.

With the launch of Mission Drishti, GalaxEye aims to usher in a new era of Earth observation, providing crucial data that can greatly impact various industries and improve decision-making processes worldwide.