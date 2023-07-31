GalaxEye Unveils Mission Drishti: The World’s First Multi-Sensor Satellite

Chennai-based space technology start-up, GalaxEye, has announced its plans to launch Mission Drishti, a groundbreaking multi-sensor satellite. This innovative satellite aims to revolutionize Earth observation by providing continuous monitoring capabilities day and night, even in challenging conditions such as dense cloud cover.

Mission Drishti stands out from other satellites by integrating two types of sensors: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical sensors. While optical sensors offer detailed imagery, they struggle under cloudy conditions and during nighttime. On the other hand, SAR can operate at night without relying on sunlight. By combining these sensors, Mission Drishti will capture SAR and optical sensor data simultaneously, enhancing the correlation and analytical value of the information.

The technology behind Mission Drishti goes beyond image capture. It promises to deliver high-resolution images through a compact satellite constellation, providing global coverage in under 12 hours. This impressive data generation surpasses current systems, representing a significant leap forward in Earth observation technology.

GalaxEye has identified several sectors that can benefit from this data, including agriculture, natural disaster insurance, defense, and intelligence. The satellite’s data could streamline insurance claim processes, benefiting both providers and claimants. Depending on demand, GalaxEye may expand its operations by launching a constellation of 10 satellites.

Incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), GalaxEye has partnered with renowned space technology organizations such as Antaris Inc, QL Space, XDLINX Labs, Ananth Technologies, and Dassault Systemes.

In summary, GalaxEye’s pioneering multi-sensor satellite, Mission Drishti, has the potential to revolutionize Earth observation by improving data quality and providing rapid global coverage. This innovation is expected to bring tangible benefits to various industries, representing a significant advancement in the field of space technology.